Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department on Tuesday seized a total of 1260 grams of gold worth Rs 53 lakhs at Kochi airport, said an official statement on Tuesday.

"On the basis of specific information, the officers of Customs AIU batch intercepted a passenger coming from Sharjah to Kochi at the green channel who arrived by flight G9 424. During the examination of the said passenger, 1250 grams of studded gold ornaments and one gold coin of 10 grams were recovered from his person," the customs official said.

AIU further mentioned that the accused person identified as Muhammad Suhaib has been taken into custody.

Further investigations are going on in this matter. (ANI)

