Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Officials of Mumbai Customs said they have seized 24 KT gold dust and 24 KT jewellery valued at Rs 43 lakh from an Indian national travelling from Dubai.

"Officers of Mumbai Airport Customs on February 3 seized 24 KT gold dust and 24 KT jewellery valued at Rs 0.43 crore from an Indian national travelling from Dubai," Customs said in a release.

The gold was ingeniously concealed in chocolate boxes and baby powder containers carried by the passenger, they said.

On January 20, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai recovered 628 grams of cocaine worth Rs 6.2 crore from a passenger arriving from Venuzula at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (ANI)

