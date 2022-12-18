The gold seized by the Customs at Kochi airport.

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 18 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department at Kochi airport on Sunday seized 1069.63 grams of gold worth Rs 45 lakhs from a passenger coming from Doha.

On the basis of profiling done by AIU batch, officers of Kochi AIU batch intercepted the passenger, identified as Rasheed, a Palakkad native by flight IX 416.

During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 1069.63 grams packed in condom and concealed in his rectum were recovered and seized.

Further investigations are going. (ANI)

