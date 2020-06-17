Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | CWC to Meet on June 23 to Discuss COVID-19, Current Situation in Country

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 12:03 AM IST
India News | CWC to Meet on June 23 to Discuss COVID-19, Current Situation in Country

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): A meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled to be held on June 23 to discuss the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the current situation in the country, sources said.

The CWC had at its last meeting sought demanded more testing for coronavirus and called upon the government to immediately set up a task force of experts for suggesting measures to revive the economy.

The violent face-off with China in Eastern Ladakh may also figure in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

