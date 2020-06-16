India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley

As India tackles to fight Chinese troops in the Galvan valley of Ladakh, Hrithik Roshan has offered his prayers and condolences to the families of all martyred soldiers. Earlier there were reports of three Indian Army men, including a Colonel-rank officer losing their life during a violent stand-off with the Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. However, a recent report in PTI suggests the number is more than 10. While the nation continues to worry about the growing tension with China, the incident in the valley has only intensified the situation. India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'

"It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace," tweeted Hrithik while praying for the departed souls of martyrs.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's Tweet

It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 16, 2020

Before Hrithik, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had offered his condolences by tweeting, "Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time."

The Army had earlier issued a statement on the ongoing scenario and said, "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation."

