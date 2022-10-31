Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): The cyber cell of Maharashtra Police on Saturday arrested a student of Mahatma Phule University, Ahmednagar district accused of using a Twitter handle to post objectionable comments against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ganesh Narayan Gote, 29, was allegedly posting obnoxious comments about people holding constitutional positions including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

Also Read | Had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Been India's First PM, Many Problems Would Not Have Occurred, Says Amit Shah on Former Home Minister’s Birth Anniversary.

The accused had reportedly also targeted women journalists and abused them on his Twitter handle, officials said.

Officials said that the cyber cell had on October 14 received a complaint from a complainant that there was a person who was using a particular Twitter handle and he was using that Twitter handles to post Obnoxious comments. Not only that the complaint also revealed that the person was using his Twitter handle to abuse women and also abuse some women journalists.

Also Read | Tripura Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Car, Husband Accomplice in Horrific Act; Claims Cops Refused to Register FIR.

"The accused was taking precautions like using Wifi/VPN etc and he was trying to create an impression that he was posting the content from Mumbai," officials added.

After the technical confirmation, a team of Maharashtra Cyber cell left Mumbai on October 28 and conducted raids on certain suspects on Saturday. Two people were detained for questioning and brought to Mumbai by the Maharashtra Cyber team.

According to an official, police are looking into the possibility that some of the content posted by the accused was created by others who were complicit in the crime. The seized devices have been sent to cyber forensic experts to investigate whether more people were involved in creating the content of the tweets.

"Following the arrest, the accused was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of a local court on Saturday and remanded to four days of police custody till November 2," Sanjay Shintre SP, Maharashtra Cyber Mumbai said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)