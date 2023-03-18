New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Delhi Police's Cyber cell of the outer district has busted an online Ponzi Fraud Scheme and arrested one person who duped people of more than Rs 40 crores on the pretext of giving exponential returns of 10 per cent on a daily basis, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Akashya Sanjay Dhanuka 32, a resident of Thane in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Burnley Live Streaming Online, FA Cup 2022-23: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of FA Cup Quarterfinal Football Match in Indian Time?.

"The accused, who was the handler of the bank account and who claimed to be working for a company lured people to deposit Rs 40 crores in less than 10 days on the pretext of giving exponential returns of 10 per cent daily," the police official said.

According to police, an FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint by one Prakash, who alleged that he came to know about a 'GD Fund Application', a ponzi scheme through one of his friends, which provided high returns on investments.

Also Read | Hyderabad Dog Attack: Swiggy Delivery Boy Dies in Banjara Hills After Falling off Building Escaping German Shepherd Attack, Case Settled for Rs 5 Lakh.

"He agreed and invested a small amount of Rs 300/- first, on which he got a good return of 10% the very next day. He was also able to withdraw the invested amount to his bank account. He increased his investment gradually and was able to withdraw small amounts to his bank account," the official added.

"But when he invested further, he found that on March 1, 2023, the application had stopped working and found that he had been cheated of Rs 21,300," said the police

Investigation revealed that Rs 6,300 out of the cheated amount of Rs 21,300 were deposited in PNB Bank account in the name of Bhoomi Infratech, a proprietorship firm."

The email ID and phone number connected to said bank account were analysed and the operator of the said beneficiary bank, Akshay was traced from Paschim Vihar, Delhi and arrested in the case," said the police

During sustained interrogation, accused Akshay Sanjay Dhanuka disclosed victims are contacted through Telegram/WhatsApp to create an account on a fake website or download applications operated by fraudsters abroad, the officer said.

Further investigation of the case is in progress, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)