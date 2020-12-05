Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 5 (ANI): Cyclone Burevi continued to hover over the Gulf of Mannar near the Ramanathan district coast on Saturday, remaining 'practically stationary' for the last 30 hours, the India Meteorological Department reported.

The Depression is likely to remain in the same state over the region and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area in the next 12 hours.

Also Read | India Reports 36,652 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Tops 96 Lakh.

Severe waterlogging in various parts of Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and Puducherry witnessed following heavy rainfall in the region; visuals from Natarajapuram area

"The Depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically stationary during past 30 hours. The Depression is likely to remain practically stationary over the same region and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 12 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest Latest Updates: Farmers, Centre to Meet Again Today, Several Entry Points to Delhi Closed, ‘Bharat Bandh’ Called on December 8.

On Friday, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal, south Tamilnadu coast, north Sri Lanka, south Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, the residents of Rameswaram suffered power outages due to the cyclone.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached several places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as the two states brace themselves for the worst of the cyclone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)