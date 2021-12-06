New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): A low-pressure area, that is a remnant of Cyclonic storm Jawad, lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts.

The weather agency further informed that under the cyclone's influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tripura and heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Assam and Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram is likely during the next 24 hours.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal on Saturday said the impact of Cyclonic storm 'Jawad' is not as strong as it was expected, and it is weakening.

The NDRF Director-General told ANI, "the impact would be less than we had earlier expected and the fact that the Cyclone seems to be weakening and not as strong as it was thought it might be."

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba while chairing National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting here on Thursday and Friday had reviewed the preparedness to deal with the cyclone and directed all state and Central agencies to follow each necessary protocol to ensure "no scope for loss of lives and to minimize the damage of property".

As per Home Ministry inputs, Cyclone shelters had already been readied and evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out. It is learnt that all actions had been taken to stock food grains, drinking water, and other essential supplies. Teams for maintenance and restoration of power, roads, water supply, and other essential services have also been positioned. Harvesting of standing crops is also being done to minimize damages. (ANI)

