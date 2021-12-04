Three teams of NDRF deployed in Visakhapatnam in wake of Cyclone 'Jawad' (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): As Cyclone Jawad is likely hit to north Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the state government has evacuated over 54,008 people from three districts.

The rescue team has evacuated 15,755 people from Srikakulam district, 1,700 from Vizianagaram and 36,553 from Visakhapatnam.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Detects, Destroys Explosive Found Near Road Leading from Kupwara to Kalarose.

The government has set up 197 relief camps in schools and community halls. Eleven teams of NDRF have deployed whereas 5 teams of SDRF and six teams of Coast Guard are in place.

Village secretaries and District collectorates will function throughout the night.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Karnataka To Hold Random COVID-19 Tests For College, School Students.

As many as two helicopters are on standby. Rs 1 crore has been released to tackle any unforeseen situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)