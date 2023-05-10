Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 10 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) units have been placed on high alert amid the warning of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for cyclonic storm 'Mocha', said an official statement.

IMD on Wednesday predicted that the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards and is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region.

The statement said that the ICG is geared up for response to Cyclonic storm 'Mocha' as indicated by IMD and the update had been shared with the fisheries and civil administration.

"Indian Coast Guard is geared up for response to Cyclonic storm 'Mocha' as indicated by IMD. Weather update is being shared with fisheries and civil administration. ICG units in West Bengal and Odisha were placed on high alert and standby to meet any eventuality," read the statement.

"Weather warnings being broadcasted through ICG ships on patrol and aircraft on surveillance as well as Coast Guard Radar Operating Station (ROS) Paradip and Haldia both in English and vernacular languages to alert fishermen and mariners at sea," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, IMD said, the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards during the past six hours with a speed of 5 kmph and lay centred about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1,460 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1,340 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar).

The bulletin also informed that the movement of the depression is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that people do not need to fear the cyclone as the state government is equipped to handle the situation.

"No need to fear the cyclone. If there come different circumstances, we will rescue people from coastal areas as the cyclone will move to Bangladesh and Myanmar," CM Banerjee had said. (ANI)

