India News | Cyclone Nisarga Weakens into Cyclonic Storm over Coastal Maharashtra: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' has weakened into a cyclonic storm over coastal Maharashtra.

The weather agency has predicted light to moderate rainfall at various places in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

"Severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' has weakened into a cyclonic storm over coastal Maharashtra. Light to moderate rainfall at most places, heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours," the IMD said.

It further said that extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Maharashtra's Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik districts.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara districts in Maharashtra during the next two and half hours," it said.

Cyclone Nisarga has impacted many daily activities and affected transport services in Maharashtra.

Several evacuation operations are being conducted across the state by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), armed forces and the state police. (ANI)

