Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) A cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal may intensify in the next couple of days and bring showers in some parts of coastal Maharashtra, except Mumbai, and central parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

It said the south west monsoon had reached Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation formed there may turn into a "very severe cyclonic storm" by May 25.

This development is likely to bring thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour in central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD said in its forecast.

It has also predicted a rise in temperature by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius in the next five days in most parts of Maharashtra.

