Visual representation of deep depression over North Telangana and adjoining South Chhatisgarh & Vidarbha. (Photo/IMD)

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Cyclonic storm 'Gulab' has weakened into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The IMD said in a tweet, "Deep Depression weakened into a Depression at 1730 hrs of 27th Sept and lay centred over North Telangana and adjoining South Chhatisgarh & Vidarbha."

Earlier, Referring to the IMD's cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had informed that 13 teams (24 sub-teams) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

