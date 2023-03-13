Dharamshala, Mar 13 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday congratulated Petr Pavel on being elected as the President of the Czech Republic.

In a letter to Pavel, the Dalai Lama said, “I have fond memories of my visits to the Czech Republic beginning in March 1990 during President Vaclav Havel's leadership following the collapse of communism.”

“I wish you every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the wishes and aspirations of the Czech Republic,” he said.

“It has been an honour for me to visit your country several times over the years, and I have been deeply moved by the interest that people, young and old, have shown in my efforts to promote human values with a sense of the oneness of humanity and the importance of inter-religious harmony,” the spiritual leader said.

Given the country's recent history, including the period of the Velvet Revolution, its citizens are well-placed to show the world the value of non-violence, freedom and democracy, he said.

