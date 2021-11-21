Dharamshala, Nov 21 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressing grief over the death of people in floods there.

"I pray for them", he wrote while expressing grief about the loss of life.

Also Read | Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Panel Urges President Ram Nath Kovind to Withdraw Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Shri for ‘Spreading Communal Hatred’.

"I very much appreciate that the state government and other agencies are engaged in rescue and relief work, and doing their utmost to provide relief to people affected by this calamity," he said.

"As a token of our solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh, the Dalai Lama Trust (DLT) is making a donation towards relief and rescue efforts," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka on High Alert as IMD Predicts Heavy Rains for Next 2 Days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)