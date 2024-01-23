New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): A 1990-batch senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Daljit Singh Chawdhary, took over the charge of Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Tuesday.

Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF's) incumbent DG and present acting SSB DG Anish Dayal Singh handed over the customary baton to Daljit Singh Chawdhary at SSB headquarters in New Delhi.

Also Read | Fatehpur Gang Rape and Murder: Woman’s Husband in Dubai Plots Her Gang-Rape and Killing by His Brothers in Uttar Pradesh.

The Central government on January 19 appointed Chawdhary as Director General of SSB.

Chawdhary would be heading the SSB till November 2025, the date of his superannuation, or till further orders. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the appointment of Chawdhary as the new SSB Director General.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam Results: National Testing Agency Assures Delhi High Court on Uploading Final Answer Key Before Result Declaration.

Chawdhary was posted in the CRPF as Special Director General before taking over charge of the new role in the SSB.

The officer had a distinguished career with various critical responsibilities in the past. His experience and skills are deemed crucial for the role of Director General of the SSB, where he will be leading the force in maintaining the security and integrity of India's borders.

The SSB, one of India's central armed police forces, is primarily responsible for guarding the country's borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

The appointment of Chawdhary, an experienced officer, is expected to bring in renewed vigour and strategic expertise in managing the crucial border areas, especially in the context of emerging security challenges in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)