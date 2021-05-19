Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) A US-based non-profit organisation has committed over USD 1 million in COVID-19 relief work for Jaipur, a release said on Wednesday.

The non-profit Dallas Foundation has partnered with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Arun Agarwal, the CEO of Dallas-based Nextt, to collect donations for Jaipur.

“Being raised in Jaipur, this is personal to me and I will use all resources possible to help Jaipur and India,” said Agarwal, who is also the chairman of the Indian American CEO Council.

So far, the relief effort has raised more than USD 1 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks and gloves, according to a release from the foundation.

Johnson and Agarwal had a virtual meeting on Saturday with Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma to discuss the efforts and understand the needs of the people and the state health organisation.

Rajasthan has so far recorded 8,89,513 coronavirus cases and as many as 7,219 deaths due to the virus have occurred. The number of active cases at present is 1,53,126.

