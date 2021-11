Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 (PTI): The Kerala government on Wednesday cancelled an order granting permission to Tamil Nadu for felling 15 trees downstream of Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir.

Also Read | Chandigarh: Elderly Woman Duped of Gold Jewellery By Two Fraudsters.

Arriving at a decision on the cancellation, the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also suspended chief wildlife warden Bennichan Thomas who allegedly prepared the order after a meeting of secretaries concerned.

The Kerala government was under attack from the opposition Congress-led UDF in the State Assembly for its controversial order granting permission to cut the trees.

Also Read | Nisha Dahiya Is Alive! Wrestler Releases Video Refuting Fake News About Her Death (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)