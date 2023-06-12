Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Damoh Municipal Council has issued a notice to Ganga Jamna School manager Rashke Jahan, regarding construction of a building on the premises of the school without permission.

The municipal council also asked to submit the document concerned within three days otherwise the action will be taken to remove the construction.

According to the notice dated June 11, a copy of which is with, it state, "During the inspection by the Surveyor Branch of Municipal Council, Damoh, it is found that the building construction work is being done by school manager without the approval of the municipality on the premises of Ganga Jamna Higher Secondary School. It is a crime under section 187 of the MP Municipal Act 1961 comes under the category of crime which is expected to be stopped with immediate effect."

If any building permission / valid permission is available in connection with the construction as mentioned above, then submit it within three days, otherwise the construction is against the law and will be removed, the notice read.

"In case of failure of the proper process after the stipulated time, the above mentioned building will be removed/changed/demolished by the construction office and the amount of its expenses and penalty will be recovered from the school manager under the Municipal Act, 1961 according to the rules," the notice further added.

Notably, the Ganga Jamna School hit in MP's Damoh hit the headlines after purported posters of the school went viral on social media in which a few Hindu girls were allegedly seen wearing hijabs.

After the controversy regarding Ganga Jamna School erupted, the police registered a case against the school administration under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295, 506 and Juvenile Justice Act.

Three persons, including the school principal have also been arrested into the matter, police official said on Sunday. (ANI)

