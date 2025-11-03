New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): A team of officers from the Dao Warriors organised a nationwide series of presentations on the Battle of Walong across schools and colleges in Dimapur, Dibrugarh, Namsai, Delhi, Pune, and Mumbai during October-November 2025.

According to a release, the initiative aimed to educate and inspire the youth about the unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles during the 1962 operations.

The presentations received overwhelming participation from students, who demonstrated deep patriotic fervour and curiosity about the heroic defence of Walong--the only counter-attack by Indian forces during the 1962 conflict. At Delhi and Mumbai, the presence of senior veterans who shared firsthand experiences added immense value and emotional depth to the events.

This outreach initiative not only strengthened civil-military connections but also served as a befitting tribute to the brave units that fought in the Battle of Walong and a solemn homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

The Battle of Walong was a significant engagement during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Fought in the remote, mountainous terrain of the easternmost part of Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Army, despite being heavily outnumbered and outgunned, delayed the Chinese advance for 27 days.

During the war, the Indian Army halted the advancing PLA soldiers for 27 days, forcing them to sidestep their reserve division from the Tawang Sector to Walong. (ANI)

