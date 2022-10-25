Mathura (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) The timings of Banke Bihari temple at Vrindavan in this district will change from October 27, the temple authorities said on Tuesday.

"Now the portals of the temple for Rajbhog Seva will close at 1 pm. In the morning shift, the temple will open at 8.45 am, and will remain open till 1 pm with a brief break for bhog seva (lunch) of the deity. In the afternoon session, the temple will open from 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm with a brief break for Bhog (dinner) of the deity," Munish Sharma, the manager of the temple said.

Currently, the temple remains open for darshan from 7.30 am to 12 noon and 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm with a break between the morning and evening sessions.

Meanwhile, security has been enhanced in the Govardhan town for Govardhan Puja to be celebrated on Wednesday, officials said.

"Several lakh pilgrims are likely to perform circumambulation of hillock Govardhan. One-way system for 'darshan' in Daan Ghati temple will be strictly adhered to," Trigun Bisen, SP (Rural) said.

Adequate force has been posted at major temples and on the circumambulation route, officials said.

To avoid pickpocketing, chain snatching and misbehaviour with women, police in plain clothes have also been posted in major temples, they added.

