Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], September 4 (ANI): The daughter of Subedar Rajesh Kumar who was killed in unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir said that a park or a school should be built in memory of her father.

"I hope a memorial in the form of a gate or a park or a school is constructed in memory of my father," daughter of Rajesh Kumar told ANI adding, I feel very proud of his sacrifice.

The mortal remains of Subedar Rajesh Kumar of 60 SATA Regiment who lost his life in unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Army was cremated in Hoshiarpur on Thursday.

Family members and others paid tributes to the soldier in Kalichpur Kalota village of Hoshiarpur district.

The soldier lost his life on the intervening night of September 1 and 2 as a result of the unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Army in the Rajouri sector, J&K.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of the Subedar.

Pertinently, Subedar Rajesh Kumar whose father Ram Chander also served in the army and retired as Havildar from the same unit, hailed from Village Kalichpur Kalota, Tehsil Mukerian of Hoshiarpur District and is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and a son. (ANI)

