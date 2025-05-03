Srinagar, May 3 (PTI) A day after a man drowned in the Dal Lake here, his body was fished out of the water on Saturday, police said.

On Friday, two boats carrying five passengers overturned in the Dal Lake as winds blowing at a very speed swept Srinagar and other areas of the Valley, officials said.

While four passengers were saved by the locals and rescue teams, one person, identified as Toufiq Choupan, was missing. The rescue operation had to be halted on Friday night due to poor visibility, the officials said.

As the operation resumed on Saturday morning, the rescuers fished out Choupan's body from the lake, they said.

On the instruction of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, local MLA Tanvir Sadiq handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to support the grieving family, the National Conference said on Saturday.

“No amount can bring back a young life but we will ensure the family receives every possible support during this difficult time," said Sadiq, who represents the Zadibal Assembly constituency in Srinagar district, after visiting Choupan's residence at Rainawari.

