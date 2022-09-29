By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Drugs controller general of India (DCGI) allowed the export of approximately 2 lakh vaccine doses of Malaria which is produced in India, said sources on Thursday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Government Denies Permission for RSS Route March, Restricts VCK Protest; Sangh Moves Madras HC.

This vaccine is developed by scientists at the University of Oxford and manufactured by Serum Institute in the UK.

According to the sources, the Serum Institute of India ( SII) has developed the vaccine against malaria under the leadership of CEO Adar Poonawalla, this vaccine is made in India and it is for India as well as world at large.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Hopes for Enhanced National Security As Lt Gen Anil Chauhan Appointed As New CDS.

This malaria vaccine was designed at the Jenner Institute, University of Oxford, which collaborated with the SII in 2020 for manufacturing at a large scale.

The vaccine against malaria which is available globally is manufactured by GSK. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)