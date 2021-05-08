New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has sought from Tihar prison authorities details of steps taken for wellbeing of COVID-19 positive pregnant women in the jail.

The details were sought by the commission's chairperson, Anurag Kundu, in a letter to the director general (prison) on Thursday.

In the letter, DCPCR has sought details of pregnant women, steps and precautions taken for COVID-19 positive pregnant women, details of children under various age groups and steps taken for their safety if they are infected by the virus.

"DCPCR has written to Director General (Prison) seeking well-being status of the children lodged in jails with their mothers. It is crucial that well-being of these children becomes the top priority of the prison authorities," Kundu said in a tweet on Friday.

The commission has sought the details by May 12.

