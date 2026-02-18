Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against a group of people for allegedly disrupting the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's speech

According to officials, 20-25 miscreants have been booked at the Nyamati police station for creating noise and ruckus at the 287th Shri Sewalal Jayanti program organised at Surgondanakoppa on Saturday.

The protesters, who alleged that the Lambani community was being treated unfairly due to the internal reservation policy implemented by the government, displayed black bands while shouting "D.K. Go Back". During this, a person is said to have displayed a slipper and abused it with foul words.

When PSI Sagar Attar Wala and other personnel on bandobast duty attempted to pacify the protesters, they attempted to break the barricades without heeding the police's instructions.

The complaint also states that they obstructed government work by not handing over the black bands to the police. The entire incident was captured on camera by the department's videographers.

Based on the complaint filed by PSI Sagar Attarwala in this regard, the Nyamati police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 2023 (189(2), 191(2), 352, 132, 190) and are investigating.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar deflected from commenting on the cabinet reshuffle speculations, stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will himself respond "when the time comes."

Speaking to reporters at the State Election Commission on Bellary Road, Shivakumar reiterated that leadership decisions are made by the party's High Command.

"H C Mahadevappa is a big man, and now he is also part of the High Command. I don't want to talk about it; the party will decide on this," Shivakumar said without commenting further on Minister of Social Welfare, HC Mahadevappa's comment about the leadership change.

"As stated earlier, the leadership issue is a matter to be decided by the High Command, Siddaramaiah and me. When the time comes, you will know about the decision. This is not a secretive deal; Siddaramaiah himself will give the message to the people of the state when the time comes," the Deputy Chief Minister clarified. (ANI)

