Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 18 (ANI) Rawalpindi descended into traffic turmoil after simultaneous road construction projects, and a traders' demonstration on Murree Road brought the city to a grinding halt.

The protest was organised by the Rawalpindi Central Traders Association in response to what shopkeepers described as relentless crackdowns by multiple provincial and district authorities, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the traders accused the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera), Punjab Food Authority, District Price Control Committee, Punjab Revenue Authority and the district administration of imposing repeated fines, sealing commercial premises and registering cases against business owners.

Over 200 shopkeepers assembled near Liaquat Bagh and blocked Murree Road for nearly 90 minutes, disrupting traffic flow on one of the city's busiest arteries. The protest was led by association president Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, accompanied by senior representatives.

Demonstrators carried placards outlining their demands and chanted slogans against what they termed "harassment" by enforcement officials. Traders alleged that officials not only targeted shopkeepers but also created difficulties for customers visiting markets.

Addressing the gathering, Paracha criticised the provincial government for failing to create a business-friendly climate. He argued that traders were being burdened by visits from multiple departments on a daily basis, each imposing penalties.

With inflation already shrinking consumers' purchasing capacity, he said, small businesses were struggling to survive. He further questioned the absence of an effective price regulation mechanism and claimed that wholesale dealers and industrialists raising prices were not being held accountable.

Warning of further escalation, Paracha said traders might shut down markets if their grievances remained unaddressed and appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for intervention. He cautioned that consultations with business groups across Punjab could lead to a province-wide shutter-down strike, as highlighted by Dawn.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed massive gridlocks. Ongoing construction at Kutchery Chowk compounded the situation, choking alternative routes such as Jhanda Chichi Road, Jinnah Park and Ammar Chowk.

Traffic in Raja Bazaar was also severely affected due to the blockade of Murree Road. Commuters reported hours-long delays, with many criticising traffic police for focusing on issuing challans rather than easing congestion, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

