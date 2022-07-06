New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued notices to the city government's health department and the police seeking data on HIV testing of rape survivors and accused.

It also sought to know the protocols being followed to prevent the spread of HIV among rape survivors.

Observing that several cases of sexual assault are reported in Delhi, Maliwal said that apart from the extreme trauma and injuries sustained by the survivors, they are exposed to an increased risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV.

"If the rape accused is HIV positive, the chances of the survivor contracting the virus increases. The short and long-term effects of sexual violence and HIV can be both physically and psychologically debilitating for the survivors and steps should be taken by the government to mitigate the same.

"The commission is of the view that there should be a proper system to ensure timely intervention to prevent the spread of HIV among survivors of sexual assault," the DCW chief said.

In its notice to the Health Department, the DCW has sought the number of rape cases brought to hospitals for medical examination and the number of cases in which HIV tests were done in the past three years.

According to NACO guidelines, even if the survivor of sexual assault tests negative for HIV initially, they still require follow-up counselling and testing after three months and six months.

The DCW has sought to know the number of cases in which follow-up counselling and tests were done for survivors and details of steps taken by hospitals in this matter.

It has also sought the status of implementation of NACO and WHO guidelines on pre and post-HIV test counselling and detailed protocols followed by the hospitals if the survivor is found to be HIV positive.

The panel has sought details of medical officers who have been designated by hospitals to ascertain on a case-to-case basis whether rape survivors need to be given post-exposure prophylaxis -- a 28-day preventive treatment to minimize the risk of HIV in survivors who are not already infected with the disease.

Protocols related to PEP treatment have also been sought.

In its notice to the police, the panel has sought the number of rape cases registered since January 2019 along with the number of cases in which HIV tests of the accused have been conducted.

The commission has also sought details of the procedure followed by the Delhi Police in informing hospitals if a rape accused is found HIV positive.

This shall further help the hospitals to ascertain the rape survivors who are at higher risk of contracting HIV and to take necessary steps.

"The commission has issued notices on this sensitive issue and shall collate data and give necessary recommendations to the government to help mitigate the spread of HIV amongst rape survivors," Maliwal said.

A police officer said that conducting an HIV test is not a regular procedure.

"The test is carried out in case it is suspected that the accused is HIV positive. During medical examination of the accused, if it emerges that he is suffering from an STD, the victim is then tested," he added.

