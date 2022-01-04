New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said on Tuesday that all physical public hearings at its offices have been suspended with immediate effect to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The move came on a day when Delhi reported 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 per cent, and three more fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

Also Read | Gujarat: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded By Father Over Tuition Fees Money.

"As a preventive measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus all offline, public hearings in DDA offices are suspended with immediate effect till further notice," the urban body said in a statement.

The public would be required to take prior online appointments from an officer concerned of the rank of a deputy director or above to enter the DDA premises. The url for booking online appointments is https://citzservices.dda.org.in, it said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh COVID-19 Restrictions: State Govt Bans Rallies, Social, Cultural, Sports Events; Imposes Night Curfew From 10 PM to 6 AM.

For urgent hearings on individual cases, appointments can be sought through an email from the director concerned and above. Prior permission with appointment, date, time be sought through email to enter the DDA premises, the statement said.

The official emails of DDA officers are available on DDA's website and its social media handles can be checked for further instructions and advisories, it said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday had decided to reimpose some more restrictions in the wake of a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, and weekend curfew will return in the national capital.

During weekdays, government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, like water, electricity and health departments will be asked to work from home, while private offices will function with 50 per cent capacity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)