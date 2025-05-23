New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to carry out remodelling of all the footpaths along the roads of Dwarka.

According to officials, the plan has been drawn up to carry out repairs of footpaths by improving the design in line with the norms of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC).

According to the plan, the project involves redesigning and reconstructing footpaths across major arterial roads in Dwarka.

"A tender has been floated to carry out the remodelling work for Master Plan (MP) roads in Dwarka," the official said.

The tender states that the surface of the footpaths will be repaired, the bell mouth of the drains will be cleaned for better drainage and the height of the footpath will be raised at a cost of Rs 35 crore. The deadline to complete the work is six months.

"We have on several occasions drawn the attention of authorities towards broken roads and footpaths in Dwarka. The footpaths are broken and encroached upon by illegal vendors.

"If pedestrians do not get space on footpaths, they start moving on roads, which is not only risky but also causes congestion. Leave alone disabled-friendly, not even normal people can walk on footpaths," Rakesh Gupta, president of the Federation of CGHS Dwarka Limited, said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed all cities to formulate plans to improve footpaths according to the IRC guidelines.

According to the Master Plan of Delhi (2021), the Dwarka sub-city has an area of 5,924 hectares with a road network of around 200 kilometres, which includes arterial and local streets.

