New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday said Chhath Puja celebrations will be allowed at designated sites in the city except the banks of Yamuna river.

The directions were issued in an order released on Friday.

“The celebration of Chhath Pooja during the month of November shall be allowed only at designated sites outside containment zones with requisite permission from the district magistrate. No site shall be designated on the bank of river Yamuna,” the DDMA order said.

The DDMA had on Tuesday given its nod to allow Chhath Puja in Delhi.

The authority further said designated sites shall be identified and managed by the respective district magistrate in coordination with concerned departments agencies.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

