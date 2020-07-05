By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for setting a deadline to nab the criminal involved in Kanpur encounter, Bhadoria said that the deadline should not be symbolic and it should be permanent.

Chief Minister Yogi had taken the decision during a meeting with the top brass of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The senior BSP leader told ANI, "There should be a deadline and the criminal who is responsible for the murder of eight police personnel in Kanpur encounter should have been arrested by now. I think these deadlines should not be symbolic and should be for all time and permanent. Whenever anybody commits such a heinous crime they should be arrested immediately."

"We believe that the country should be run on the basis of the Constitution and law and order and the rule of law. Under the constitution, the rule of law should be respected by all citizens. And particularly the criminals who tried to break the law should be handled in a manner where the law takes it course and punishes those who are guilty of committing a heinous crime" Bhadoria further added.

BSP National Spokesperson stated that the House of the accused history-sheeter Vikas Dubey has been demolished by the police which is not our concern.

"Our concern is he should be arrested immediately. He is responsible for the murder of eight police personnel. How is the accused absconding that is the real issue. The demolition of the house is not a real issue," he added.

In a development earlier today, the police have arrested Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Kalyanpur here.

Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team which was trying to arrest a criminal in the city late on Thursday night. Eight policemen were killed in the incident. (ANI)

