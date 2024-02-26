Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed sorrow over the demise of eminent ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, and said it would create a vacuum in Indian music.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran singer, Pankaj Udhas, one of the greatest performers of Indian Ghazal of our times, today at Mumbai,” she wrote on X.

Also Read | Indian Navy Conducts Airborne Insertion Operations To Boost Anti-Piracy Efforts Over Arabian Sea (See Pics).

“His departure will create a vacuum in the Indian music world. My deep condolences to his family as well as to countless admirers that he leaves behind in the whole world,” she added.

Udhas, who is known for songs such as ‘Chitthi Ayee Hai' and ‘Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', died around 11 am at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after prolonged illness. He was 72.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Redevelopment Projects of 21 Railway Stations in Rajasthan Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)