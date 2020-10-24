Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 24 (ANI): After two more deaths were reported on Saturday, the death toll in the firecracker factory fire reached seven.

According to Kalyana Kumar, Madurai District Fire Officer, the fire that took place on Friday was caused due to friction in the chemical mixing room which spread over the factory.

"A friction fire broke out in the chemical mixing room and it spread over the factory. Myself, Saravana Kumar, Deputy Director of Fire Department, and Sylendra Babu, Director-General of Police of the Fire Department visited the incident spot and inquired," Kumar informed.

Initially, five people died on the spot and three were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital.

Out of the three injured, two succumbed to their injuries today. (ANI)

