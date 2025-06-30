Sangareddy (Telangana), Jun 30 (PTI) Fifteen people died and 34 persons suffered injuries in the explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Telangana's Sangareddy district, state Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha said on Monday night.

The minister, who monitored the rescue and relief operations, said the death toll rose to 15. Earlier, it was 13.

Also Read | Maharashtra Chakka Jam on July 01: Transport Operators Threaten Indefinite Strike From Tuesday Over E-Challan, Penalties; Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

The government is providing advanced medical care to the injured and shifted two of them to different private super-specialty hospitals, he told reporters.

Describing the incident as very unfortunate, he said the government would ensure respectable compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Also Read | Who Is Anjali Vishwakarma? All About Woman IPS Who Got Into Heated Argument With BJP MLC Arun Pathak During Operation Sindoor Cup Match at Kanpur's Green Park Cricket Stadium (Watchy Video).

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would visit the accident site on Tuesday morning, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)