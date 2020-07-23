Dehradun, Jul 23 (PTI) The death toll in a cloudburst that wreaked havock in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district three days ago has risen to 12 with the recovery of two more bodies from a village on Thursday, officials said.

Two more bodies were recovered from Tanga village in Bangapani sub-division, ADM in-charge of disaster management Ram Dutt Paliwal said.

The bodies have been identified as those of 45-year-old Padma Devi and Kusuma Devi (25), Paliwal said.

Eleven people had gone missing after the cloudburst hit Tanga village of the district on Monday.

With these recoveries, nine out of the 11 people who had gone missing after the cloudburst from Tanga have been found, he said, adding that the search for the remaining two is on.

Three bodies had been recovered on the day of the tragedy from adjoining Gaila Pathharkot village. PTI ALM

