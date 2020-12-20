Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Two women, who were collecting waste material at the dump yard near the mine area here lost their lives after debris fell on them.

The incident took place near Duvvam village in Garividi Mandal of Vizianagaram district at around 6 pm on Saturday evening.

Speaking to ANI, Garividi sub-inspector Narayana Rao said that Adilakshmi (55) and Kotla Suridamma (50) went to the dump yard near the mines to collect some waste material.

"The soil debris fell on them and the two women trapped under the soil and died. The police rushed to the spot and pulled the bodies out with the help of an earth mover. The bodies are later shifted to govt hospital," he said.

A case has been filed under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)