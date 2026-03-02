Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 2 (ANI): Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday announced the postponement of the SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations in Gulf centres due to the intensifying conflict in the Middle East.

"With the conflict intensifying in the Middle East, conducting examinations in the Gulf region has become a major challenge. In this situation, the SSLC exam scheduled for March 5 and the Higher Secondary exams on March 5, 6, and 7 in the Gulf centers have now been postponed. The revised dates will be announced later," Sivankutty said.

He added, "We understand that many students in both the Gulf and Kerala are anxious because they are unable to reach their exam centres. The Department of General Education stands firmly with these children."

The Minister also urged affected students to take prompt action. "Students who are unable to write the exams due to travel difficulties must submit an application as early as possible through their class teachers or principals to the Director of General Education. The department will examine each request on merit and take decisions that favour the students' best interests," he said.

This comes amid heightened tensions after a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media have confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the February 28 US-Israel strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

Iran has declared 40 days of public mourning following the death of their Supreme Leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989, and his tenure was marked by consistent opposition to Western influence.

Strikes by Iran have been reported in Dubai in the UAE, Qatar's capital Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Iran said it was targeting US bases in the region yesterday. An oil tanker was struck off the coast of Oman, and airlines cancelled and diverted flights in and around the West Asian region. (ANI)

