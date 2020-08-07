Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A farmer died allegedly by suicide in Barwani near Anjad police station limits, district authorities said on Thursday.

"The farmer has written in his suicide note about borrowing from a money lender. He has mentioned in the note that the moneylender used to pressurize him. The matter is under investigation. Appropriate action will be taken," District Collector Barwani, Shivraj Singh Verma said on Thursday.

A police official said, "The farmer named Dinesh committed suicide by hanging himself inside a well near the farms."

The farmer's younger brother said, "He used to get phone calls many times by a man and after that, he used to remain tense. He never told me exactly how much of debt he was under." (ANI)

