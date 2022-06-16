Noida, Jun 15 (PTI) A 28-year-old tempo driver, reeling under financial debt, was found dead in a Greater Noida park on Wednesday in a suspected case of suicide, police officials said.

The body was found in the park in front of Ansal Mall, under Knowledge Park police station limits, the officials said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Loses Eyesight After Undergoing Cataract Surgery at RN Cooper Hospital, Family Allege Medical Negligence; Hospital Refutes Claim.

A police spokesperson said a purse was found from his clothes after which the identity of the dead could be established.

"The man was identified as a native of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh. His family was contacted and they said he worked as a tempo driver," the official said.

Also Read | Mumbai: BEST To Add ‘Home Reach’ Option to Its App To Ensure Safety of Women Passengers.

"The man was reeling under financial debt. He had purchased the tempo on loan but was unable to payback the money and the lender had impounded the tempo also. Recently he had called up his family and informed them that he was under stress and considering suicide," the official said, citing information from his family.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and further legal proceedings in the matter are being carried out, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)