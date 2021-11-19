New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to repeal the three farm laws, Tarlochan Singh, who had served as press secretary to former President of India Giani Zail Singh, on Friday called the move as a tribute to the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

"It is a tribute to Guru Nanak ji. Thankful to Prime Minister Modi for repealing the three farm laws. He himself said that they could not convince farmers and had to consider people's aspirations. Farmers should also return home," said Singh.

Tarlochan Singh had been the press secretary of former President Giani Zail Singh.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Incidentally, the announcement comes on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev which is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab.

In his address to the nation today morning, PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh."

He further said that the constitutional measures to repeal the laws will begin in the Winter session of Parliament which is likely to commence from November 29.

The Prime Minister also apologized to the countrymen and said, "Today, while apologising to the countrymen, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that perhaps there must have been some deficiency in our efforts, due to which we could not explain the truth like the light of the lamp to some farmers."

PM Modi said that is the holy festival of light of Guru Nanak Dev and it is not the time to blame anyone.

"Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I am doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I will now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised," he added.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

