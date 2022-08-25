New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court has said that even if a body performing public duty is amenable to the writ jurisdiction, all of its decisions are not subject to judicial review but only those decisions which have the public element in them can be judicially reviewed.

It said that if the action challenged does not have the public element, a writ of mandamus cannot be issued as the action could be said to be essential of a private character.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and JB Pardiwala set aside an order of the division bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, which has held a writ petition of an ex-employee against his employer, a private unaided minority school against his termination from service as maintainable.

The top court said that it is indisputably a public law action that confers a right upon the aggrieved to invoke the extraordinary writ jurisdiction under Article 226 for a prerogative writ.

"Individual wrongs or breach of mutual contracts without having any public element as its integral part cannot be rectified through a writ petition under Article 226. Wherever Courts have intervened in their exercise of jurisdiction under Article 226, either the service conditions were regulated by the statutory provisions or the employer had the status of 'State' within the expansive definition under Article 12 or it was found that the action complained of has a public law element", it said.

The bench said that an application under Article 226 of the Constitution is maintainable against a person or a body discharging public duties or public functions.

"Even if a body performing public duty is amenable to the writ jurisdiction, all its decisions are not subject to judicial review. Only those decisions which have a public element therein can be judicially reviewed under the writ jurisdiction. If the action challenged does not have the public element, a writ of mandamus cannot be issued as the action could be said to be essentially of a private character", it said.

The top court said that the public duty cast may be either statutory or otherwise and where it is otherwise, the body or the person must be shown to owe that duty or obligation to the public involving the public law element.

"Similarly, for ascertaining the discharge of public function, it must be established that the body or the person was seeking to achieve the same for the collective benefit of the public or a section of it and the authority to do so must be accepted by the public", it said in its verdict passed on Wednesday.

The bench said that even if it be assumed that an educational institution is imparting public duty, the act complained of must have a direct nexus with the discharge of public duty.

"It must be consequently held that while a body may be discharging a public function or performing a public duty and thus its actions becoming amenable to judicial review by a Constitutional Court, its employees would not have the right to invoke the powers of the High Court conferred by Article 226 in respect of a matter relating to service where they are not governed or controlled by the statutory provisions", it said.

The top court said that an educational institution performs myriad functions touching various facets of public life and the societal sphere.

"While such of those functions as would fall within the domain of a "public function" or "public duty" be undisputedly open to challenge and scrutiny under Article 226 of the Constitution, the actions or decisions taken solely within the confines of an ordinary contract of service, having no statutory force or backing, cannot be recognised as being amenable to challenge under Article 226 of the Constitution", it said.

The bench said that in the absence of the service conditions being controlled or governed by statutory provisions, the matter would remain in the realm of an ordinary contract of service.

"Even if it be perceived that imparting education by private unaided the school is a public duty within the expanded expression of the term, an employee of a non-­teaching staff engaged by the school for the purpose of its administration or internal management is only an agency created by it", the bench said.

It added that it is immaterial whether "A" or "B" is employed by the school to discharge that duty and in any case, the terms of employment of contract between a school and non-­teaching staff cannot and should not be construed to be an inseparable part of the obligation to impart education.

"This is particularly in respect to the disciplinary proceedings that may be initiated against a particular employee. It is only, where the removal of an employee of non­-teaching staff is regulated by some statutory provisions, its violation by the employer in contravention of law may be interfered with by the court. But such interference will be on the ground of breach of law and not on the basis of interference in the discharge of public duty", it said.

The bench said that in the instant case from the pleadings in the original writ petition, it is apparent that no element of any public law is agitated or otherwise made out, and in other words, the action challenged has no public element, and writ of mandamus cannot be issued as the action was essentially of a private character.

It, however, clarified that it shall be open to the man, whose services were terminated to take up the issue with the CBSE itself or the State or may avail any other legal remedy available to him in accordance with the law.

