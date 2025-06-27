New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The body of a 32-year-old AIIMS electrician missing for a week was found in a semi-decomposed condition in a pond near Vasant Kunj, police said on Friday.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Inder Camp, Rangpuri Pahari area, went missing on June 20 and his family filed a report the following day.

A man passing by spotted his body around 8 am today. Shortly after, a PCR call on the matter was received at the Vasant Kunj South Police Station.

"A team reached the spot and discovered the semi-decomposed body floating in a pond near Peer Baba at Inder Camp," said a police official.

Anil Kumar, who worked as an electrician at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is survived by his wife and six-year-old daughter. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of his death. PTI BM

