New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat as he turned 75 on Thursday.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi praised Bhagwat for dedicating his life to strengthening "equality, harmony, and brotherhood" in the country.

He wrote, "Mohan Bhagwat ji has dedicated his entire life to strengthening the spirit of equality, harmony, and brotherhood, inspired by the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. On the special occasion of Mohan ji's 75th birthday, who is always ready for the service of Mother India, I have expressed my feelings regarding his inspiring personality. I wish him a long and healthy life."

Mohan Bhagwat became the Sarsanghchalak or the President of RSS in 2009 after holding the post of General Secretary of the organisation from 2000.

According to a blog post by PM Modi, "Bhagwat became a pracharak in the mid-1970s. In normal life, on hearing the word pracharak, one gets the illusion that he must be a person who does pracharak, but those who know the Sangh know that the pracharak tradition is the speciality of the Sangh's work. In the last 100 years, thousands of young men and women filled with the inspiration of patriotism have sacrificed their homes and families and dedicated their entire lives to the nation through the Sangh Parivar. Bhagwat ji is also a strong pivot of that great tradition."

Lauding Mohan Bhagwat's work during the anti-Emergency movement, the Prime Minister wrote, "Bhagwat ji took up the responsibility of a pracharak at a time when the then Congress government had imposed emergency on the country. During that period, as a pracharak, Bhagwat ji continuously strengthened the anti-emergency movement. He worked for many years in the rural and backward areas of Maharashtra, especially in Vidarbha."

"Many volunteers still fondly remember Mohan Bhagwat ji's work as the All India Body Chief in the 1990s. During this period, Mohan Bhagwat ji spent precious years of his life in the villages of Bihar and remained dedicated to the work of empowering society. In the year 2000, he became the Sarkaryavah, and here too Bhagwat ji handled every difficult situation with ease and precision with his unique working style. In 2009, he became the Sarsanghchalak and is still working with great energy. Bhagwat ji always kept the core ideology of the nation first paramount," the blog post said.

PM Modi added that Bhagwat has done justice to the role of an RSS chief, carrying forward a tradition by "visionary personalities".

He wrote, "Being the Sarsanghchalak is not just an organisational responsibility. It is a sacred trust, which has been carried forward by visionary personalities from generation to generation and has given direction to the moral and cultural path of this nation. Exceptional individuals have played this role with personal sacrifice, clarity of purpose and unwavering dedication to Maa Bharati. It is a matter of pride that Mohan Bhagwat ji has not only done full justice to this huge responsibility, but has also added his personal strength, intellectual depth and compassionate leadership to it."

The Prime Minister further called Bhagwat's tenure the period of maximum change in the Sangh, including the decision to change the uniform and Sangh Shiksha Varg.

"The desire to adopt the best working methods and to be open to changing times has been a great characteristic of Mohanji. If we look at it in a broader context, Bhagwat ji's tenure will be considered the period of maximum change in the Sangh in the 100-year journey of the Sangh. Be it the change in uniform, change in Sangh Shiksha Varg, many such important changes took place under his guidance," he wrote.

PM Modi recalled RSS's work during the Covid-19 lockdown and hailed Bhagwat for his guidance to the volunteers.

"Mohan Bhagwat ji's efforts during the Corona period are especially remembered. In that difficult time, he gave the direction to the volunteers to do social service while staying safe and emphasised increasing the use of technology. Under his guidance, the volunteers provided all possible help to the needy and set up medical camps at various places. He developed systems giving priority to global challenges and global thinking. We also had to lose many volunteers, but Bhagwat ji's inspiration was such that the strong will of other volunteers did not weaken," the blog post read. (ANI)

