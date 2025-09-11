Mumbai, September 11: The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has made the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate mandatory for vehicles in the state to refuel at fuel stations. It is learnt that the state government will enforce the "No PUC, No Petrol" policy to curb vehicular pollution in Maharashtra. The development was confirmed by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who announced the enforcement of the "No PUC, No Petrol" policy on Wednesday, September 10.

Sarnaik clarified that fuel will not be dispensed to vehicles which lack a valid PUC certificate. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the announcement regarding the "No PUC, No Petrol" policy was made during a high-level meeting at the Transport Commissioner’s office. The meeting was attended by Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar and Joint Secretary (Transport) Rajendra Holkar. Tesla Model Y: First Delivery in India Goes to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

How Will PUC Certificate Be Checked at Fuel Stations?

Speaking at the event, Pratap Sarnaik said, "All fuel stations across the state must enforce the policy without exception. We cannot afford to compromise on pollution control if we want a healthier environment for the next generation." Wonder how the mandatory PUC certificate will be checked at fuel stations across the state?

Well, it is learnt that fuel stations across Maharashtra will soon be fitted with CCTV cameras and license plate scanners to verify PUC certificates. Vehicles which arrive at the fuel station without a valid Pollution Under Control will be denied fuel on the spot. The report also stated that services such as on-the-spot PUC testing and certificate issuance will be made available at fuel stations. Each PUC certificate will feature a unique identification number (UID) for real-time verification and to prevent fraud. Maharashtra Government Plans To Launch App-Based Auto, Taxi, and E-Bike Services Soon, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

The state government is also planning to expand access to PUC certification. For the same, they are planning to authorise automobile showrooms and licensed repair garages across the state to issue PUC certificates. The Transport Minister has also directed the transport department to launch a crackdown on networks which are involved in issuing fake PUC certificates.

