New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price and aid to farmers who lost their lives during the protest.

Meanwhile, Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, the first day of the Winter session.

Notably, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that farmers will not leave the protest sites unless a discussion is held on their demands including that for Minimum Support Price (MSP). (ANI)

