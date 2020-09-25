Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone reached Mumbai on Thursday as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned her in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Padukone, who was in Goa, arrived here with her husband Ranveer Singh.

According to NCB, Padukone has submitted to join the investigation on September 26, in connection with a drug case related to the late actor.

The NCB on Wednesday had summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradha Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Simone Khambatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi.

Meanwhile, Fashion Designer Simone Khambatta on Thursday visited the NCB office in Mumbai for interrogation.

Karishma Prakash, who works at KWAN talent agency, was also summoned this week. Moreover, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar and film producer Madhu Mantena appeared before the NCB for questioning in the matter.

Shruti Modi, the former business manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was questioned by the NCB in the case in the past as well.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

