India News | Deeply Concerning That No Questions by Media, Judiciary and Opposition Raised on Pahalgam Attack: TMC' Abhishek Banerjee

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Months after the Pahalgam terror attack that took the lives of 26 innocent people, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday stated that it was "deeply concerning" that no questions had not been raised by the mainstream media, members of judiciary and opposition on the attack.

In a post on social media X, TMC MP Banerjee raised five questions before the Central government related to the Pahalgam attack.

"It has been over 55 DAYS since the PAHALGAM terror attack. It is deeply concerning that in a democracy neither the mainstream media, members of the opposition, nor the judiciary has stepped forward to raise these five critical questions before the Government of India. However, as a citizen committed to the nation's well-being and as a public representative entrusted with accountability, I raise these five questions before the Government of India," the post read.

Banerjee, in his post, questioned the accountability for a massive breach in national security, intelligence failure, the government's action towards the accountable terrorists, the government's compromise on the ceasefire and the financial assistance provided to Pakistan.

In his post, Banerjee raised questions on how the four terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack managed to infiltrate the border and kill 26 innocent civilians.

"How did four terrorists manage to infiltrate the border and launch an attack that killed 26 innocent civilians? Where is the accountability for this massive breach in national security?" the post read.

The TMC BJP questioned why the Government could not use spyware against terrorist networks and suspects.

"If the GoI can conveniently use PEGASUS spyware against opposition leaders(including me), journalists and even judges, what stops it from using the same tools against terrorist networks and suspects?" he wrote.

Banerjee also questioned the government on why there had been no official response to US President Donald Trump's claims of persuading India to a ceasefire.

"Why hasn't the government officially responded to the U.S. President's claim that he persuaded India into a ceasefire with promises of trade - Just as the nation stood together irrespective of their cast, creed, religion and political affinity, celebrating the triumph of righteousness and saluting the valour and sacrifice of our armed forces? WHY WERE THE EMOTIONS OF 140 CRORE INDIANS DISREGARDED? What led to such a compromise?" he questioned.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam and killed 25 Indian nationals and one from Nepal, leaving several others injured. The Pahalgam attack is said to be one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. (ANI)

