New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday offered her condolences to the family members of those killed in a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara city.

She also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Five persons were killed and four others injured when a container truck hit a three-wheeler ferrying passengers on a national highway in Vadodara city on Tuesday, police said.

"Deeply pained by the news of the death of many people including women and children in a road accident in Vadodara. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

